ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Frank Armstrong Acquires 3,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) insider Frank Armstrong bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.74. The firm has a market cap of £220.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

