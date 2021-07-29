Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.26 Million

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $843.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.30 million to $870.69 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,456. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

