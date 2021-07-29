Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.