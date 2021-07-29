Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

