Eaton Vance Management Has $5.48 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

