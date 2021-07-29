Eaton Vance Management Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $431.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.26. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

