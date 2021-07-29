Eaton Vance Management Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,310 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

