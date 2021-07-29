Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of EVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 290,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,242. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

