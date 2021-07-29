Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $157.86 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 18830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.