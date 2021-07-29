easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

