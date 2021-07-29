easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 2,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

