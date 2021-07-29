easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $12.30 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

