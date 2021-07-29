easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $12.30 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

