easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 880 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.63 ($12.41).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 868.57 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,900.70. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

