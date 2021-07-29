easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 880 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.63 ($12.41).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 868.57 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,900.70. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

