Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $109.44 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.