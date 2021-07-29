EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lifted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $175.77 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

