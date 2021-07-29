Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

