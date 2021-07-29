Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
