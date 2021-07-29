Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 2.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.80. 2,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

