Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

DNG stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.98.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

