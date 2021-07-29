DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

