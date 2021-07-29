Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 1,507,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,616. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

