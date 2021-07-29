Duke Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

