Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

