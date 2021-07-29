DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

DT Midstream stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

