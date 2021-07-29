Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and traded as high as C$26.60. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 46,468 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.54.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4410873 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

