Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

DRX stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,624. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.95. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

