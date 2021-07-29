DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,425,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,311. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

