Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $63.41 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

RDY stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

