DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.60 Million

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to announce $351.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.99 million. DouYu International reported sales of $354.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,918,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. DouYu International has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

