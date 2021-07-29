Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

