Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

