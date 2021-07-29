DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $48.16. Approximately 6,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

