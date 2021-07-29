Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSITF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays cut Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

