Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.49% of KVH Industries worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,453.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

