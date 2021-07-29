Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 158,937 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.71% of CalAmp worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

