Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,573 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $9,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

