Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $15,204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

