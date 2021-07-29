Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Bristow Group worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $772.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

