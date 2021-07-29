Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

