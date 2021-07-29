Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

