Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 991,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,569,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $378.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

