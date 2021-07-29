Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.97

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.97 and last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 1967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.21.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

