dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,099,954 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

