DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

