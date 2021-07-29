DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.