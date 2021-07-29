Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DWHHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

