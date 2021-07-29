Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €141.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.