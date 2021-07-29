Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 462,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,625,606 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

