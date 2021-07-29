Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 667,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,606. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

