Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $155.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

