Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €122.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €116.82 ($137.44) on Thursday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.15.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.