Desjardins Weighs in on Choice Properties REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$326.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

